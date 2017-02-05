Solberg action plan for the elderly nutrition

Government plans in March presented a new plan of action for better diet among elderlies, announced by Prime Minister Erna Solberg.

This information released in connection with Solberg Saturday visit to Løkentunet nursing home in Askim at Østfold.

– We know that elderly patients in Norwegian hospitals are malnourished, she says to NTB, referring to several recent studies on the topic.

– This is all really about that aggravates a general illness and old age if you are eating too little food, says the Prime Minister.

She took up the theme in her New Year speech and has recently visited a number of nursing homes to talk about the elderly and nutrition.

In January, a study published by the National Nutrition Council which shows that one in three patients in Norwegian hospitals are malnourished or at risk of malnutrition. Among seniors, the proportion is even higher.

Meanwhile, according to a recent study from Hordaland it has been mentioned that weight loss in just three kilograms can be fatal for older people.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today