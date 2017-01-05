Solberg alerts sector on tough climate job

There must be significant restructuring in order to achieve climate targets in sectors that are not part of the quota system, warns Prime Minister Erna Solberg.

– Let me be clear with you: This gets tough, the Prime Minister said in her speech to the Annual Conference on Thursday.

Much of the talk was about what the Paris Agreement and climate cooperation with the EU will mean for Norwegian industry. The distinction between the sectors covered by the system for carbon offsets and those who are not, will become even more important in the future, she points out.

– We must be prepared that most of the cut of 40 percent in non-tradable carbon emissions must be taken at home, Solberg said, recalling that many of the cheapest climate measures have already been implemented in Norway.

The non-quota regulated sector includes transport and agriculture, and construction waste.

The Prime Minister also launched an initiative to create a brand of Norwegian green solutions. Innovation Norway is assigned to cooperate with the private sector on this.

– It aims to give Norway an offensive, green profile for international investors and buyers of goods and services, says Solberg.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today