Solberg applauds China’s fight against poverty

China has made a great effort to bring a large part of its population out of poverty, Prime Minister Erna Solberg stressed.

She Monday spoke at the prestigious Peking University in China’s capital Beijing on the last day of her official visit to the country.

Solberg also took the opportunity to emphasize that globalization can not be reversed.

– Globalization is here to stay. We need more co-operation around the world, not less. Globalization has promoted global objectives, she firmly stated.

Solberg participates in a proactive group of the United Nations 17 sustainability goals to fight against poverty, for education and better health.

– How can we control globalization so that everyone will benefit from it, while also protecting the climate up to 2030? The answer is to have sustainability goals, Solberg said.

– China is definitely working very hard. As President Xi Jinping said in Davos, China has lifted 700 million people out of poverty.

The Norwegian Prime Minister also pointed out that China’s economic growth over the past 35 years has contributed profusely to the world’s fight against poverty.

– China has also pushed for the sustainability objectives of the G20 countries, Solberg said, who meets President Xi later Monday. The visit was initiated after the connection between the two states is normalized after six years of little political contact.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today