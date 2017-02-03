Solberg is approaching Støre in the polls

Erna Solberg is on the heels of Jonas Gahr Støre (Labour) based on Dagbladet’s new Prime Minister poll for January.

The Prime Minister poll carried out by Ipsos for Dagbladet in late January, shows that most want the Labour Leader Jonas Gahr Støre as the next Prime Minister when asked to choose between him and current Prime Minister Erna Solberg. Støre has 47% support, while Solberg follows close behind with 46%.

When respondents are free to choose who they want as Prime Minister, 23% said that they believe Solberg is best suited, an increases from 22% in December while 28% believe Støre is best suited, a decrease of 5% since December. Solberg is pleased.

-Now there is more focused on the political issues. The Labour party has presented theirs, which is an increase in tax, and perhaps people are no longer fascinated, said the Prime Minister.

In addition, among their own voters, Støre has lost support. In December, he was the first choice with 65% of the Labour party voters, compared with 59% in the January poll.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today