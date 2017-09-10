Solberg is clear favourite as Prime Minister

Solberg is the Norwegians clear favourite as Prime Minister

A clear majority of voters believe that Erna Solberg is the person who is best suited to govern the country as Prime Minster for four more years.

A total of 53 percent of those who asked for Ipso’s Prime Minister’s poll for Dagbladet believe that Solberg is best suited as prime minister. 42 per cent has Støre as a favorite. The poll was made Monday through Wednesday.

On an open question about which one they prefer as Prime Minister, four out of ten chose for Solberg, while only one in four prefer Støre.

In August, Erna Solberg achieved 30 per cent, in June 25 per cent and in May 27 per cent. For Støre, the corresponding figures were 26 per cent in July, 27 per cent in June and 28 per cent in May.

Those who answered candidates other than Solberg or Støre, or who were undecided, were presented with a follow-up question: If you have to choose between Erna Solberg and Jonas Gahr Støre, who do you think would be best suited as Prime Minister?

Støre & Labour clearly on the defensive

Then another 14 per cent chose for Solberg and 16 per cent for Støre. In total, the Conservative leader is preferred by more than half the voters per cent, while the Labour Party leader gets support from four out of ten.

– There is no doubt that Erna Solberg is gaining ground. The major story in this election campaign is that the Labour Party is losing ground despite massive effort, they lose voters and credibility. This applies to both the Labour Party as such and Støre as Prime Minister, says election researcher at the Department of Social Research, Johannes Bergh, to the newspaper.

Once again, whoever you want in Parliament the next four year do your civic duty and vote tomorrow if you are allowed to do so.

