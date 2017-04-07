Solberg – I am deeply shocked

Prime Minister Erna Solberg says she is shocked by the news by what seems be a terrorist attack in Stockholm .

– I am deeply shocked that we once again see something that most likely is a terrorist attack, according to Stefan Löfven (Swedish Prime Minister).

Prime Minister Erna Solberg says that her thoughts primarily go to relatives, victims and those who work with rescue efforts.

– We must work together to find the cause and background. Unfortunately, one of the challenges we now face is that cars and trucks are now turned into murder weapon, says Solberg.

Police in the larger cities in Norway and at the Oslo Airport has decided for temporary armament for the time being after the Stockholm attack. There have also been implemented increased presence of uniforms in the streets, the Police Directorate informs.

– It is natural that you want to arm the police in vulnerable areas in the present situation, the Prime Minister said, referring to the danger of others being inspired by suchevents.

– The assessment is that it is possible that acts of terrorism can occur in our country, simply being inspired by other events. But it is a preventive measure to arm the police quickly to be able to intervene if something is to happen, Solberg states.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today