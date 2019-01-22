Solberg expresses wish to be prime minister until 2025

Prime Minister Erna Solberg of Høyre (H) says she wants to steer the country until 2025.

‘’I’m ready to continue. We are now starting an exciting project with four parties, which I really want to be successful. So we’ll see in 2021. It’s the voters who decide’’ she told VG newspaper.

Solberg wants to promote the pillars of the political project in a seven-year plan.

‘’If we are to preserve Norway as a welfare society, we must change Norway. We need to create more and greener jobs. We need to create better framework conditions for the country’s businesses – and what I call the social glue in Norwegian society – small differences, inclusion, get people to participate in our society’’ she said.

Husband, Sindre Finnes, said they have not agreed on the years between 2021 and 2025, but says that he has lost a good argument now that their children are adults.

‘’It will be a family discussion in a couple of years’’ said Finnes, who is the director of NHO’s largest association, Norsk industri.

