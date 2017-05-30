Solberg favourite to remain as Prime Minister

Solberg back as favourite to remain as Prime Minister

48 percent of voters believe that Erna Solberg is best suited as Prime Minister, while 47 percent believe that Jonas Gahr Støre is the right man for the job, according to the survey.

The two party leaders have been neck and neck for the Prime Minister’s post in the polls in the last three months. In april, Støre (Labour) led by 49-47, while in March it was a draw at 47-47, Dagbladet writes.

The Prime Minister’s poll was carried out by Ipsos for Dagbladet and was conducted from May 22 to 25.

929 voters around the country were asked which politician would be best suited as Prime Minister. Støre received 27 percent, Solberg 28 per cent, General Secretary of NATO Jens Stoltenberg 4 percent and Siv Jensen (Frp) 2 percent.

Slight preference for Solberg by the undecided

Those who answered that they did not know (24 percent) got the choice between Solberg and Støre. In this group 21 percent answered Erna Solberg and 19 percent Jonas Gahr Støre.

17 per cent of the Center Party voters prefer Solberg as Prime Minister, while 29 per cent prefer Støre.

Of KrF voters, 35 percent say they want Solberg, while 7 percent want Støre.

Among the Liberals, 35 percent prefer Solberg and 21 percent Støre, while the voters of the Green Party prefer Støre, with 38 percent, in front of Solberg, with 16 percent support.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today