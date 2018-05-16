Solberg fears EU customs duties

Prime Minister Erna Solberg (H) believes Norway must be allowed exceptions if the EU sets up its own trade barriers to protect itself against the consequences of the US’s new tolls.

On Monday, Solberg visited Vienna. She met Prime Minister Sebastian Kurz there in order to discuss EU politics before Austria takes over the presidency of the EU in 6 months.

The main message from Solberg was that the EU must take care of Norway in the trade dispute with the United States.

“We believe it is absolutely fundamental that if there are to be some restrictions from the EU in response to the Americans, they must in that case not be directed against countries that are part of the internal market,” said Solberg on the phone to NTB.

The reason is that the EU is considering introducing a security toll in response to the new extra toll on steel and aluminium in the United States. The purpose will be to prevent steel and aluminum from being dumped on European markets.

The problem for Norway is that it is outside the EU Customs Union. Norway and Norwegian exporters can therefore be hit hard if the EU decides to increase tariffs.

Solberg says she felt that Kurz was interested and that he listened with intent to the matter.

According to what the NTB knows, EU member states have not yet come so far in the process that there have been specific discussions about possible exceptions for countries such as Norway.

