Solberg: Historical day with four-party government

Norway gets its first non-socialist majority government since 1985, Prime Minister Erna Solberg (H) fixed late Thursday evening.
- “I am very happy to be here with the negotiating leaders from Frp, Venstre and KrF. After two weeks, we agreed on a government platform. It is approved in all parties,” Solberg said.
She met with the press at Gardermoen together with the left-wing leader Trine Skei Grande, VP leader Siv Jensen and KrF deputy chairman Kjell Ingolf Ropstad.
- This is a historic day. Norway receives its first non-socialist majority government since 1985, she emphasized.
- “Many countries experience instability, but we have found together through good but tough negotiations. It shows that the four parties have a willingness to find solutions and make compromises. We stand together on the value of building a society from below,” the prime minister pointed out.
