Solberg in India

In the middle of government negotiations, Prime Minister Erna Solberg of Høyre (H) is on an official visit to India. In tow, she has an extensive Norwegian business delegation.

“I am happy to bring a large Norwegian business delegation to India. It is both in Norway and India’s interest to develop trade and business cooperation. It is good for jobs and development in both countries” said the Prime Minister in a press release.

When Solberg arrived in India late on Sunday evening, it was the first time in ten years the country was visited by a Norwegian prime minister.

During the trip she will, among other things, meet India’s Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, and President Ram Nath Kovind. In addition to business cooperation, aquaculture will be an important topic in political meetings stated the Prime Minister’s office.

Solberg will also visit a school outside New Delhi to meet students, parents and teachers, and hear about the work for better school quality. She is also invited as the keynote speaker at the foreign policy conference, ‘Raising Dialogue’ in New Delhi, and she will also open the new “green” Norwegian embassy building in New Delhi.

However, there is no break in the government negotiations at Granavolden Gjæstgiveri in Hadeland, although Solberg is now away for a few days. The Prime Minister will, after returning home, also visit the NHO’s annual conference on Wednesday.

The parties, the Høyre, Fremskrittspartiet and Venstre, sat at the negotiating table last Wednesday with the goal of agreeing on a platform for a majority government. It is believed that the negotiations will take a few weeks.

