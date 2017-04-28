Solberg makes herself the head of new government digitization committee

The government will set up its own digitization committee. It will be headed by Prime Minister Erna Solberg (H) herself.

‘We are at the beginning of a turbulent storm that will be felt at all levels of society. We need politicians who look to the future and seize the digital possibilities,’ said Solberg.

She delivered the news during the Information and Communication Technology Norway (IKT/ICT) conference in Oslo on Friday, where she, together with Arbeiderpartiet (Labor Party ) leader, Jonas Gahr Støre, tried out a self-drive bus.

The government’s digitization committee consists of ministers particularly affected by digitization, in addition to the prime minister herself.

Solberg said that the work on digitization will permeate government work in all areas of operation. She referred to the health sector as an example of an area that gains hugely from digitization.

‘Digitization is a leadership responsibility. Everyone in the government is responsible for digitization within their area. With this selection of ministers, we are organizing digitization so that we ensure good coordination and progress of the work, and demonstrating the government’s commitment to it,’ she said.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today