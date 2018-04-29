Solberg marched up Karl Johan

Prime Minister Erna Solberg was delighted to be first in the parade at Karl Johan and at Slottsplassen when Norway’s ‘Musikkorps Forbund’ celebrated its 100th anniversary.

On the occasion of the anniversary, 2018 was called the ‘year of the Musikkorpsen.’ A number of events will take place throughout the country, and all corps are invited to

share stories on the federation’s website.

During Saturday’s festivals in Oslo, the Royal Kongelige Norske Marines Music Corps participated as the world’s largest junior/aspirant corps. In addition, there were some surprises on guest list.

‘’It was a wonderful celebration at Universitetsplassen with Marinemusikken, Wenche Myhre and Erna Solberg,’’ said the president of the NMF, Rita Hirsum Lystad.

Solberg congratulated Norges Musikkorps Forbund at the centennial and gave thanks for the efforts of the band movement toward community and musical life.

The prime minister ended by heading up the parade, together with Wenche Myhre and the ‘President’, Rita Hirsum Lystad toward the castle.

© NTB scanpix / #Norway Today