Solberg to meet four European big-wigs on the same day

Prime Minister Erna Solberg will meet Angela Merkel, Donald Tusk, Jean-Claude Juncker and Jens Stoltenberg on the same day next week.

The visits to Düsseldorf and Brussels will take place on Thursday May 4th.

In Düsseldorf, Solberg will attend the opening of a Norsk Hydro factory together with German Prime Minister Angela Merkel.

The two will also hold a meeting where several questions will be discussed, including trade and security policy.

From Düsseldorf, Solberg travels to the EU’s capital, Brussels. There Brexit will be on the agenda during a meeting with EU President Donald Tusk and the Commission President of EU, Jean-Claude Juncker.

Solberg will also visit NATO headquarters just outside Brussels, where she will be received by Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today