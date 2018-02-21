Solberg to meet Macron in Paris

Prime Minister Erna Solberg of Høyre (H) travels to Paris next week for talks with French president Emmanuel Macron.

The meeting will take place on Tuesday, announced the Prime Minister’s office.

Solberg will also unveil the newly rerenovated Bjørnson plaque in the French capital, and visit the start-up environmental installation at Station F.

It is the world’s largest community for emerging technology and start-ups, and includes approximately a thousand start-up projects.

The facilities were opened by Macron in June last year.

