Solberg met the French “Shame” stars

France is now embarking on its own version of the Norwegian youth series, Skam. Where terrorism is an important theme of the series backdrop.

“You see the glances on the subway, how people behave at a party, how they all look for the nearest exit, how they watch people who look like Arabs,” says Lulla Cotton to NTB.

She plays “Daphné”, which corresponds to “Vilde” in the French version of Skam.

She and the other French “Shame” actors met Tuesday the Norwegian Prime Minister, Erna Solberg (H) at a traditional French cafe in connection with the Prime Minister’s visit to Paris.

According to Cotton, there are a lot of differences in the French version of the NRK success. The school is not similar. The girls do not behave the same way with boys. People behave differently at a party. And that’s how terror attacks affect people.

The Director of the French version is Davis Hourregue. He believes that French society can be more brutal than the Norwegian. The roles in the French version had to be adapted to that, he explains.

At the same time, many viewers were very in love with the original Norwegian characters, that they could not just be copied, according to Hourregue.

“I was convinced that the only way to do that was to show something different.”

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today