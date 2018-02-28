Solberg: ‘No Closed Door’ to € 500M EU defense fund

Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg (H) returned from Tuesday’s diplomatic talks with French President Emmanuel Marcon in Paris with positive indications that EEA / Norwegian industries will ultimately participate in the EU’s proposed 2019 defense funding scheme.

Minister Solberg has released that inclusion of Norway/EEA within the proposed EU funding scheme was successfully addressed during her discussions with President Macron, stating; ‘What concerns him (President Macron) is the desire of using these proposed funds to the benefit of European industry, rather than non-member countries or industries outside of Europe.’

‘There’s seemingly “no closed door” to Norwegian / EEA participation to the EU funding scheme and President Macron appears to relate positively to our inclusion. Excluding Norway from these (potential) funds seems to be a non-issue.’ concluded

Solberg of Tuesdays’ state-level discussions.

Norway’s expressed diplomatic position has maintained that the language within active EU / EEA agreements doesn’t appear to directly prohibit the EEA countries participation nor access to the proposed EU defense funds. It further promotes that an EEA / Norwegian inclusion within this proposed 2019 EU defense funding scheme is ultimately advantageous to all of Europe.

€ 500M FUNDS AVAILABLE

The EU proposes allotting € 500M to fund development of military defense materials during 2019 & 2020, with these funds granted to a minimum of 3 companies operating within a minimum of 2 EU member countries.

€ 1.5B TOTAL FUNDING

The framework of the EU funding scheme was constructed by the European Commission late in 2017. The EU Council of Ministers and the European Parliament are now negotiating regulations and final drafts are slated for acceptance in 2018, with fund dispersal beginning in 2019. The EU defense funding scheme calls for a

projected total allotment of € 1.5B in 2021.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today