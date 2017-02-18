Solberg did not feel struck by NATO warning from Pence

Many allies lack a credible plan for achieving NATO monetary targets, says US Vice President Mike Pence. Prime Minister Erna Solberg thinks Norway’s plan is strong.

– I feel that we have a strong map to build up Norwegian defense capability ahead, Solberg said to the news agency NTB.

– We have a strong escalation of the Norwegian armed forces, a strong escalation of investments and a strong escalation of cooperation and interoperability in the choices we have made come. We lift defense appropriations, says Solberg.

Powerful warning

Pence came with a powerful warning to European countries when he made a speech at the Munich Security Conference Saturday. It is time that the European countries are doing more to reach NATO’s target of spending 2 percent of GDP on defense, he stated.

– Many countries lack a credible roadmap to fulfill this promise, said Pence.

– The promise has been unfulfilled for too long. It undermines the very basis of our alliance, he said.

Long term vision

Norway’s share of GDP is currently at a scant of 1.6 percent and is likely to remain at about the same level until 2020, assuming SSB forecasts for GDP growth strike.

Pence stressed that NATO Charter Article 5, which states that an attack on one ally should be considered an attack on all, are supported. But the pact also has an article 3 which states that the burden should be shared, he pointed out.

– The defense of Europe requires a commitment from their side as much as from ours, said Vice President.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today