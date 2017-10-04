Solberg is more popular than ever

Little over half of the respondents, 50.2 percent, believe that Prime Minister Erna Solberg is best suited to lead Norway. There is a new record in NRK’s prime ministerial analysis.

Solberg receives 50.2 percent support according to analysis. The Prime Minister told NRK that the evaluation gives her confidence.

“It’s encouraging to know that people have one’s back”, says the Chief Executive.

At the same time, Labour Party leader Jonas Gahr Støre has never had a lower level of support. Only 34.8 percent of the questioned think he is best suited to be the prime minister.

“This is a quite understandable result after a choice, where Erna Solberg became prime minister,” says Støre.

