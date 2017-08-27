Solberg more popular than Støre

Erna Solberg of Høyre (H) has overtaken Jonas Gahr Støre of Arbeiderpartiet (Ap) as the most popular prime ministerial candidate, according to a new poll.

It is especially among ‘center voters’ that the tide has turned from Støre to Solberg, wrote Aftenposten newspaper, who, in collaboration with Bergens Tidende newspaper, commissioned Respons Analysis to conduct a poll among voters about which of the two candidates they would prefer as prime minister.

44% of respondents answered Solberg, while 41% said they prefer Støre. 9% are uncertain, and 6% answered ‘neither of the two’.

This is the first time since June 2013 that Respons Analysis have measured Solberg as being a more popular prime ministerial candidate than Støre.

In a prime ministerial survey presented by VG newspaper earlier this week, 46.1% said they preferred Støre, while 42.5% answered Solberg. In that poll, 11.4% answered that they ‘do not know’.

