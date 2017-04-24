Solberg responds to Støre’s ‘suspicions’

Prime Minister Erna Solberg (Conservatives) reacts to the Labour leader’s allegations that the Conservative Parties wants to create bigger economic differences between people.

Jonas Gahr Støre said this during the Labour Party’s national convention this weekend.

– It is very rare that in Norwegian politics we assign people motives they do not have. I’m astonished that Labour is doing this now.

– Jonas Gahr Støre must be aware that we are committed to reducing the differences in Norway and we believe we have much better policies to do so, Solberg told NTB after speaking to the Conservative’s Central Committee on Monday.

Solberg says she long before she became Prime Minister talked about why a society should have little economic inequalities, but points out that the Conservatives and Labour Party disagree on how to reach that goal.

– Støre tries to make a political debate based not about what they actually want to do, but by importing a debate from abroad and saying that others are acting suspiciously and questioning the motives of others. It is unruly and not normal Norwegian practice to do so, says Solberg

Solberg believes the fight against inequalities is about issues such as substance abuse and mental health, integration of refugees, creating enough jobs and ensuring that people are qualified for the jobs.

The blue-blue Government has done more than the red-green did for increasing knowledge and expertise, she claims. Labour’s problem is that they have been bad at helping individuals because they are too busy with the systems, she states.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today