Solberg: – The restructuring is not over

It’s clearing and prospects for new growth in the Norwegian economy, but Prime Minister Erna Solberg stressed that the restructuring of the sector is by no means over.

– The restructuring has barely begun, the Prime Minister said in her speech during the annual conference of trade Norwegian Oil Industry Association on Thursday.

She repeated the message that the oil sector’s impact on the Norwegian economy is smaller than it was, and that future growth must be obtained in other industries.

– Investment has declined, but the level is still high and in line with the years 2010 and 2011.

There is still situation so that no legal industries can compete with oil and gas industry in terms of profitability, said the prime minister, who came straight from Hurdal and government budget conference.

– There are few places where government revenues be more appreciated than in a budget conference in a government, she said.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today