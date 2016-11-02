Solberg: – Russian posturing increases tension

Russia would like to get some attention by using its rustling nuclear sabers strength to influence discussions and priorities, according to Prime Minister Erna Solberg.

– This policy will increase the tension. We find that there are some tensions in the Baltic Sea for the moment, she says to news agency NTB.

Russia was a key topic when the Nordic leaders met their Baltic counterparts during the Nordic Council of Ministers in Copenhagen on Wednesday.

Russia has now moved two corvettes from the Black Sea to the Baltic Sea.

They have long-range missiles on board that can carry nuclear weapons. In addition, they have recently deployed missiles in Kaliningrad that can carry nuclear weapons.

Solberg has no doubt that this will cause greater tension, both in the Baltic countries and Sweden.

– There is no imminent danger threatening by what we see but it’s a way for Russia to show their strength, so as to influence, she says.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today