Solberg : Russia’s actions ‘Regrettable’

Prime Minister Erna Solberg (H) has released strong comment of Russia’s stance of reinforcing Syria’s President Assad’s regime and of Russia’s efforts to block UN investigations of suspected poison gas employment within Syria.

Minister Solberg states; “It’s highly regrettable that Russia supports Syria and also of Russia’s ongoing tactics to thwart UN Security Council work. Syria’s cruel war has been raging seven years. Hundreds of thousands are dead and millions are displaced, creating human suffering beyond comprehension. As Syria waged this brutal war against its own people, the world failed to respond.”

Syria’s culpability of chemical weapon deployment was established by the UN Security Council in years 2012, 2013 & 2014. Since then, the Security Council’s ability to investigate illegal poison gas deployment has been stymied by repeated Russian veto of investigative resolutions and steadfastly remains Assad’s ally.

HUMANITARIAN CRISIS

Norway has formally recognized Syria’s humanitarian crisis, offering contributions aimed at relieving Syrian refugee suffering. In 2017, Norway’s Special Forces allegedly supported U.S. military actions within southern Syria.

Russia has been an ally of Syria’s for almost 70 years, and since 2015 has steadily strengthened its military support within Syria.

The Syrian Civil War is an ongoing multi-sided armed conflict fought primarily between the government of President Bashar al-Assad and opposing rebel forces. The Syrian unrest began during the 2011 Arab Spring and escalated after protests calling for Assad’s removal were suppressed with brute force.

