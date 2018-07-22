Solberg says ‘the hatred still lives’

“Seven years seems a long time, but many remember July the 22nd,” said Prime Minister Erna Solberg of Høyre (H).

The prime minister spoke during a memorial on Sunday morning,on the day seven years after the terrorist attacks.

“Then, our democracy was attacked. Innocent people were killed in an effort to affect the openness, diversity,and trust that characterise Norwegian society,” said Solberg.

The Prime Minister referred to Erik Poppe’s Utøya film,which was released earlier this year, and several upcoming films.

“That way, we are reminded of what happened on the horrible Friday of 2011. It creates pain, but it’s important,” she said.

Solberg also reminded us that we are living in a time marked by false news and hateful comments on the internet.

“Today we know that the right-wing terrorist was in an echo chamber with people who shared his conspiracy worldview.A worldview characterised by fear of ‘aliens’ and that there is one “us” and one “them” in this country. Today we see the same conspiracies in the comments boxes. The hatred still lives,” said Solberg.

“Several of those who survived were hit by the terrorist’s bullets.Now they also experience words like bullets, intending to silence them”, she continued.

“Those who are affected by hatred must know that they have all of us behind them,” Solberg said.

© NTB scanpix / #Norway Today