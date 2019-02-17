Solberg says IS fighters can return home, but will be prosecuted

Prime Minister Erna Solberg said that Norwegian IS fighters and their children can return to Norway, but they will be prosecuted.

The Prime Minister emphasised that Norway will not bring home anyone actively, but pointed out that Norwegian citizens in Syria have the right to return home.

‘’We can’t send in Norwegian diplomats and get someone out now.

But if there is another type of solution then we must also take responsibility for our citizens at some point’’ said Solberg to VG newspaper. She said those who return home will be prosecuted and followed up by the police.

The US-backed rebellion alliance, Syria’s Democratic Forces (SDF), which consists mainly of the Kurdish YPG militia, has pushed the extremist group back to an area of less than one square kilometre east of Syria. It is expected that the last territory of the so-called IS caliphate, which at its height included one third of both Syria and Iraq, will soon be conquered.

