Solberg says it remains to be seen if Trump is serious on Iran

Prime Minister Erna Solberg of Høyre (H) said it remains to be seen what the United States will end up doing after Donald Trump’s announcement that the country will withdraw from their nuclear agreement with Iran.

‘’Norway regrets that the USA has taken this step to withdraw from the nuclear agreement with Iran. We fear that it could contribute to increased instability in the region, and create a proliferation of nuclear weapons. We also believe, like the EU, that Iran has lived up to its part of the agreement,” said Solberg.

The prime minister added that it remains to be seen what the consequences will be for Norwegian business, and that it is an open question what the US will really end up with.

‘’Currently, this is a statement from Trump. The question is how this is followed up. Will it be implemented or is it a threat and a game?’’ said Solberg to NTB news.

The Norwegian authorities currently do not have a full overview of Norwegian establishments in Iran.

‘’This is the job for the Ministry of Foreign Affair (UD) to map. We do not have much activity in Iran, but some companies have entered and they are experiencing increased uncertainty now. The UD is working to get an overview of the consequences this will have for us,” said Solberg.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today