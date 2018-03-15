Solberg says she still has confidence in Listhaug

Prime Minister Erna Solberg says that she still has confidence in Justice Minister Sylvi Listhaug (Frp).

On behalf of the entire government, Solberg apologized for the government’s rhetoric when she arrived at the Right party’s meeting at Parliament on Wednesday evening.

A post from Justice Minister Sylvi Listhaug (Frp) published on Facebook Friday had triggered a large number of harsh reactions. To a picture of foreigners in Somalia, Listhaug wrote “Ap believes the rights of terrorists are more important than the nation’s security. Like and share”.

“We have a situation, especially after July 22, 2011, which requires us to be extra careful. Especially now with the movie coming out, there are many people who will relive that terror. Therefore, there is reason to be extra careful and we have not been. But we have learned from this,” says Solberg.

– Good Justice Minister

The Prime Minister suggests that there be a calm, factual and informative debate in the future, where one does not trample on others point of view, when they doesn’t agree.

On questions Listhaug still has the prime minister’s confidence, says Solberg:

– “Yes, I trust Listhaug as a minister. She is a good justice minister, and she says she has learned from this.”

Ask for deletion

The Prime Minister refused to comment on the information in Dagens Næringsliv Wednesday, where it appears that she already asked Listhaug to delete the post, which Listhaug has refused to comply with.

“I do not comment on anonymous sources, but I do not recall saying that. And when I talk to my ministers, it’s going on in the government,” she replied.

She did not confirm or deny that she asked Listhaug to delete the post on Facebook.

Weakened Solberg?

AP (Labor party) leader Jonas Gahr Støre believes that if the information in the newspaper’s case is correct, then the country has a private-prosecuting minister for justice that the prime minister has no control over. She rejects Solberg.

– She has said that she has also learned from this. Støre has asked me to clarify and I do. Listhaug is behind this regret, says Solberg.

Solberg does not rule out that the case may have weakened her as prime minister.

“Because of our rhetoric, this has caused hurt and has made it difficult. The Prime Minister’s authority goes up and down, but it is not important in this case. The important ones are those who died or who themselves were in the horrible situation, and that we do not want to make a political debate over what hurts them, “said Solberg.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today