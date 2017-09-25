Solberg sends a congratulatory tweet in German to Merkel

Prime Minister Erna Solberg (H) congratulated German Prime Minister Angela Merkel with her fourth election victory in a row.

With German “Herzlichen Glückwunsch”, Prime Minister Solberg sent a congratulations to Merkel on Twitter Sunday evening.

Solberg states that Merkel has won four elections in a row. “Reliable for Europe,” she writes.

With the 160 characters allowed, Solberg is also took the opportunity to write that she looks forward to four new years with good and close cooperation.

