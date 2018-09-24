Solberg shoots for a seat in the Security Council

On Monday, world leaders meet at the UN.Norway’s delegation,with Erna Solberg at the forefront, is keen on adding to an election campaign to gain a seat in the UN Security Council.

The official theme of the UN’s 73th General Assembly is to “make the UN relevant to all people”.

However, through Norwegian eyes, it is particularly important to strengthen their candidacy in the UN Security Council when high level talks start on Monday.

Norway reported its interest this summer and hopes for a place in the organisation’s foremost executive body in the period 2021-22. Each of the 193 member states have one vote during the elections in 2020 According to the Norwegian delegation, the election campaign will permeate all Norwegian activity in New York in the next few days.

Follow-up

“I have very many bilateral meetings with leaders from different countries.

Then it’s about talking through what issues we have and trying to make them commit to support us” said Prime Minister Erna Solberg of Høyre (H) to NTB news at the United Nations Secretariat in Manhattan.

“There are many countries that have already committed themselves because we have previously supported them. But it’s important to make sure they’re on it. For example, when a country changes government, we need to take a round to make sure they are where they were before’’ she continued.

The Security Council consists of the permanent members China, France, Russia,the United Kingdom, and the United States, as well as ten states elected for two years. Norway has previously been a member of the Security Council for four rounds: 1949-50, 1963-64, 1979-80, and 2001-02.

Sharp competitors

The competitors in 2021-22 are Ireland and Canada. Foreign Minister, Ine Eriksen Søreide (H) considers the dispute open.

“We have two very good competitors for the two places. Whether it is Canada or Ireland that is the strongest, I do not think anyone can say at the present time. But we are in a situation where many believe that this is the strongest competition there has been in Western Europe that one can remember’’ said Søreide, who emphasised how important the seat would be for Norway.

‘’It permeates everything we do here, all events, all posts, all politics. It is important to bring it forward and make it visible” she said.

© NTB scanpix / #Norway Today