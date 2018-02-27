Solberg & Skogen Powwow Foreign Powers

Coming 2019; € 500M are slated for disbursement within EU member states towards an overall EU defense equipment upgrade. As thus drafted, the EU defense funding scheme’s language seemingly excludes EEA / Norwegian industries.

Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg (C) plans to present these language concerns during formal discussion of the 2019 EU proposed defense funding scheme with French President Macron.

MIRRORED TALKS IN BRUSSELS

The Macron / Solberg tet-a-tet is scheduled within the historic Elysée Palace today, Tuesday, 27 February, 2018

Concurrently, Norway’s State Secretary Tone Skogen (H) of the Ministry of Defense plans formal presentation of Norwegian interests within a mirrored, diplomatic discussion with senior parliamentarians in Brussels.

HISTORICAL REMINDERS

Minister Solberg anticipates opportunity of reminding President Macron of historical EEA agreements that extensively link the EU & Norway.Solberg’s office anticipates in also reminding that an EEA/Norwegian inclusion within the proposed EU defense funding scheme allows for continued EU language that excludes non-member states.

FRANCE ‘MOST CAUTIOUS’

Within the EU member states, France has historically been most cautious of addressing non-member interests; expressing a formal concern that EU tax monies should be spent and/or invested within EU member states.

Solberg’s diplomatic focus proposes an expression of Norway’s understanding and acceptance of the French President’s EU position and further, that such a position compliments historic EEA agreements with the European Union.

€ 500M INITIAL FUNDING

The EU has allotted € 500M to fund initial development of weapon and military auxiliary equipment in both 2019 & 2020, with said funds dispensed to a minimum of 3 companies from a minimum of 2 member states.

€ 1.5B FUNDING IN 2021

The skeleton framework of the EU funding scheme was introduced by European Commission late 2017. The EU Council of Ministers and European Parliament are currently negotiating final drafts. Final regulations are anticipated for acceptance 2018, with fund dispersal beginning 2019. The scheme is structured to increase investments gradually to a minimum of € 1.5B in 2021.

As an EEA member, Norway’s strong defense industry currently supplies weapons and auxiliary equipment throughout Europe. Norwegian diplomatic sources maintain that an EEA/Norwegian inclusion within this proposed 2019 EU defense funding scheme is ultimately advantageous to all of Europe.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today