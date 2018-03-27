Solberg speaks at the anti-corruption forum in Paris

“All forms of corruption must be combated if this world is to reach the UN’s sustainability target,” warns Prime Minister Erna Solberg (H).

Solberg is in Paris Tuesday, where she will attend the global anti-corruption forum under the auspices of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

Prior to the conference, Solberg emphasizes the connection between anti-corruption efforts and efforts to achieve the UN’s sustainability goals.

“We can only reach sustainability goals if everyone takes responsibility and takes action to enable developing countries to finance their own well-being. In order to do that, we must fight all forms of corruption,” says Solberg.

This applies not least to high-scale and large-scale corruption, she believes.

“Corruption has profound and destructive consequences not only for economies, social and political development, but also for our security,” says Solberg.

She believes there is a need for a global alliance between politicians, government, private companies, civil society and international organizations to overcome the problems.

“Illegal capital flows suck resources from countries that are badly in need of them to build peaceful, fair and inclusive communities,” says Solberg.

Solberg is one of the main speakers at the conference with, amongst others, the OECD Secretary General Angel Gurría, EU Commission Vice President Frans Timmermans and Iceland’s Prime Minister Katrín Jakobsdóttir.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today