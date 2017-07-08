Solberg strikes a blow for feminism when she meets Erdogan

It is about using women’s power, Prime Minister, Erna Solberg told the Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, on the sidelines of the G20 Summit.

‘It’s important to take advantage of female talent,’ said Solberg to the Turkish president.

She clearly stood out when she entered the room together with finance minister, Siv Jensen, and state secretary Ingvild Stub.

The women-strong Norwegian delegation were met by a room full of more or less grey-haired Turkish men.

‘But we too are feminists!’, insisted the Turkish politicians.

Solberg stressed the importance of the women who’d come before her, pointing out that the strengthening of women’s role in politics had progressed over a long period of time.

The bilateral meeting took place on the sidelines of the G20 summit on Friday afternoon. The topic of the talks was the situation in the Middle East, including the war of invasion against Syria. The two politicians also spoke about migration.

The topic of the attempted coup in Turkey last summer was raised, and Solberg expressed concern about developments in the country.

‘Among other things, I raised the question of the arrest of the Secretary-General of Amnesty in Turkey, and other Turkish defenders of human rights,’ said Solberg.

Norway condemned the coup attempt, but emphasized that the rule of law in the country must be respected.

Erdogan has received massive criticism from European countries for abusing the system and the trial after the coup attempt to crush critical press, members of civil society, and his political opposition.

