Solberg suggests joint EU strategy to fight employment crime

Prime Minister, Erna Solberg, has written a letter to the EU inviting them to a joint fight against employment crime.

The letter was sent to EU Commission President, Jean-Claude Juncker, in advance of the EU Social Summit in Gothenburg this Friday, where both Solberg and Juncker will participate.

Solberg attached a 26-page report in which the government underlined possible measures to be taken against employment crime.

Solberg encouraged the European Commission to extend the work by developing a common European strategy.

‘Norway’s experience is that employment crime has become more comprehensive, and more organised than it was previously. The criminal cases often have an international factor. In many cases, we are talking about pure criminal networks, with companies that move quickly from country to country,’ said Solberg.

She pointed out that this makes crime more difficult to detect nationally.

‘To succeed in the fight against these criminals, European countries must work even more closely together,’ said Solberg.

Juncker has independently announced that he will propose a joint European Labour Inspectorate by the end of 2018.

‘It is absurd that we have banking oversight to attempt to control the banking sector, but no joint labour oversight to ensure justice in our internal market,’ he said in September.

Solberg has taken a positive view of the initiative.

