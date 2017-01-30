Solberg takes no formal initiative on U.S travel restrictions

Prime Minister Erna Solberg will not initiate any direct contact with the US authorities to express Norway’s view on the entry ban.

Solberg points out that she has communicaed her thoughts through the media , and she repeats the message that all countries should help people who have fled their homes. She has no plans about anything more concrete.

– We will bring it up in conversations we shall eventually have, but there are no meetings arranged at the moment, says Solberg.

Socialist Left Party looks to Sweden

In Sweden, the US charge d’affaires was on Monday called in to see the Foreign Minister Margot Wallström to listen to what their government thinks.

Now Norway should do the same, says SV Party leader Audun Lysbakken, who wanst the government to give a clear message about Norway’s view, and claim that the prohibition on entry for refugees and residents from seven Muslim countries must be stopped.

It is however not necessary to convene a meeting with the US embassy, according to Solberg.

– We have got a view of how to deal with this going forward she says, without explaining in detail.

Brende responds to Parliament

The matter will however be brought up in Parliament. Foreign Minister Brende will on Wednesday attend the ‘Spontaneous question time’ to answer questions about Norway’s relationship with the United States in light of President Donald Trump’s leadership.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today

