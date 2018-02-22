Solberg travels to Colombia and Mexico

Prime Minister Erna Solberg (H) is going to visit Colombia and Mexico in April.

According to the Prime Minister’s office in Colombia, from April 9-11, Solber will talk about the peace process in the country, the UN’s sustainability goals, and climate change measures. In addition to political talks, the Prime Minister will also attend field visits.

The trip continues on to Mexico, where Erna Solberg will be there from April 12-13. Among other things, migration, energy, climate, and sea would be the central themes of her talks.

