There is enough money in the world to reach the UN’s sustainability goals, states Prime Minister Erna Solberg. The problem is just that so much of the money disappears.

Solberg was in Paris on Tuesday to attend an International Anti-Corruption Forum under the auspices of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

In his post on the forum, the Prime Minister addressed the major issues of money being thrown away.

“There are still free havens for the corrupt. This worries me deeply, she said.

According to Solberg, fighting against corruption is crucial for the world to reach the UN’s sustainability target by 2030.

“There is enough money in the world to reach the 2030 goals. We just have to make sure they are not hidden away by people who steal from their own country, “she said.

Solberg also assured that Norway will assist in the effort, including teaching other countries how Norway has managed their oil resources and fisheries.

“Norway is in the process of stepping up its technical assistance in cases where we have special expertise,” she said.

