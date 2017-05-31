Solberg’s Trump imitation goes around the globe

The image of Prime Minister Erna Solberg and the other Nordic Prime Ministers, who resemble United States President Donald Trump’s Globe Image, goes around the world.

Solberg herself points out the parallel on her Facebook page where she shared the picture and writes “Who is the ruler of the world? Riyadh vs. Bergen,” writes VG.

When Trump was in Saudi Arabian Riyadh last week, he was depicted while holding hands on a shining globe with Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

State Secretary Sigbjørn Aanes at the Prime Minister’s Office says to TV 2 that the image of the five Nordic prime ministers with the hand on a ball of sustainability goals was not meant to be a comparison, but that they see the similarity.

Planned long ago

Aanes says the picture taken by the five when they met in Bergen, was planned long before the picture of Trump.

The image of Solberg and co. Has received attention in international media such as The Hill, The Independent, Time Magazine and the Daily Mail.

Reuters writes: “World leaders usually do not make fun of each other, but the Prime Ministers of the five Nordic countries make an effort.”

