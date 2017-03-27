Soldier dead after tank accident in Sweden

One soldier died when a tank went through the ice and sank between Älvsbyn and Boden in northern Sweden.

The tank was under water for several hours before being picked up. Early on Monday morning, the Swedish defense services confirmed that a person was killed in the accident.

‘The worst thing that can happen, unfortunately happened. At this difficult time, our thoughts go out to the relatives and closest comrades of the deceased’, said regiment commander and leader of the exercise, Colonel Mikael Frisell. The soldier who died was from southern Sweden.

Another person was quickly rescued after the accident. Commendations were given to three people who participated in the rescue efforts, as those rescued were very cold when they were taken care of.

Divers and at least four ambulances were sent to the site of the accident. The water is shallow at the point where the tank went through the ice, and part of it was visible at the surface before it was salvaged.

The tank crew were participating in a winter exercise, along with personnel from seven departments in the Swedish defense forces. Around 1,200 defense personnel took part in the final part of the exercise, called Vintersol.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today