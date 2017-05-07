Soldiers of Odin patrol fined in Tønsberg

Broke up a patrol with ten people dressed in Soldiers of Odin sweaters

The police in Tønsberg broke up a patrol with ten people dressed in Soldiers of Odin sweaters night to sunday.

Three of them were fined.

The ten people were told to take remove their hoods and end the patrol when the police met them a little before midnight.

A few hours later the police met three of them once more – still with sweaters on, writes the local newspaper, Tønsberg Blad.

– When they act as a group and wear the same type of uniform, it is in violation of the Police Act, says Police Operations Manager, Jan Kristian Johnsrud.

The police have previously stopped Soldiers of Odin patrols in Tønsberg and other Norwegian towns.

The Police Directorate distance themselves from groups acting as a form of vigilantes

