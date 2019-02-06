Solid growth in membership for FRP

The number of members in the Progress Party grew to 17,968 in 2018. This is over 3,300 compared to the previous year.

Not since 2013, Frp has had several paying members, shows an overview on the party’s website.

“It shows that it is useful to stand for something you believe in, and I am happy that more people will be involved in fighting for the FRPs policy,” says party leader Siv Jensen.

The membership development shows that since the party ended up in government in 2013, the membership has steadily declined, before last year’s solid upswing.

