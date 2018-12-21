Solvik-Olsen starts Flight School in the US

Solvik-Olsen starts Flight School in the United States

Former Norwegian Minister of Transport, Ketil Solvik-Olsen (Progress Party), will lead the establishment of the OSM Aviation Academy Flight School in the United States of America.

Solvik-Olsen says that the offer of the job ”Feels a little too good to be true,” writes E24.

– I really had no plans for what to do when we moved here, Solvik-Olsen tells the website.

He moved to the United States with his family this autumn because his wife is working at a children’s hospital in Birmingham, Alabama for a period of time. Solvik-Olsen is still the 2nd Deputy Leader in the Progress Party (FrP). He will lead the establishment of the flight school from the OSM Aviation USA office in Fort Lauderdale, Florida at the same time.

He was recruited for the work by CEO and former SAS pilot Espen Høiby. Høiby is also the brother of HRH Mette-Marit.

– It was a little coincidental that we came into contact. We focus on our business in the US, and we saw this as a good opportunity, and he has extensive experience from the field of transport, Høiby explains.

OSM Aviation has built up a comprehensive crew business in aviation since its establishment in 2011. The company leases pilots and cabin crews to a number of airlines. Now the company plans to train its pilots themselves. The company has already established a flight school in Arendal, Norway.

© NTB scanpix / #Norway Today