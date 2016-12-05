Somali- Network Leader fears rejects will become soldiers

Almost one in three of the approximately 1,600 Somalis who will get their refugee status revoked, came here as children. The Somali Network fear they may end up as soldiers.

Figures obtained by the Klassekampen shows that 30 percent of the 1,600 Somalis affected by the instruction, were children when they came to Norway.

129 came along with their families and 350 came as unaccompanied minors.

– These are young people and young adults who have nothing to live for, nor anything to live on when they return to Somalia.

This makes them very vulnerable to being recruited by al-Shabaab, says Bashe Musse, chairman of the Somali network to the newspaper Klassekampen.

– In this group we find young men with major mental health problems ; many nurture a hatred of Norway, says Musse.

In October it was announced that the government will deprive 1,600 Somalis with temporary residence permits in Norway of refugee status, as a result of new instructions given by the government. The reason is that the situation has calmed down in Somalia.

So far, 120 Somalis received notices of revocation of their residence permits.

Immigration Minister Sylvi Listhaug has called these instructions a “significant shift in practice in the immigration field.” The instruction is rooted in the Parliamentary asylum settlement decision from last year.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today

————–