Soon, the police can force suspects to unlock their phone

The government has proposed to give police permission to force suspected offenders to unlock any equipment that can be unlocked with a fingerprint.

– It is becoming more and more common to use fingerprints, iris recognition or other methods to unlock computer systems.

The contents of such devices may constitute crucial evidence in criminal cases. Minister of Justice and Emergency, Per-Willy Amundsen, issues in a statement.

The bill will give the police opportunity to violate basic human rights and to use force against persons who fail to comply with orders to unlock their devices.

– It is important that the police are secured access, if necessary by use of force, Amundsen states.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today