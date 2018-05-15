Søreide calls Israel’s abuse of power ‘’unacceptable’’

Foreign Minister, Ine Eriksen Søreide, gave hard criticism against Israeli soldiers’ killing of unarmed Palestinian protesters on the Gaza Strip.

55 Palestinians were killed and 2,200 injured when Israeli soldiers crossed the border and aimed fire against Palestinian protesters inside the border on Monday.

“It is unacceptable to shoot against protesters. This has been clearly communicated to Israeli authorities,’’ said Søreide.

“I am very concerned about the violence we are witnessing today on the border between Israel and Gaza. I would strongly urge political leaders on both sides to calm the situation down and to show restraint in order to avoid further escalation and loss of more lives,” said Søreide, although no Israeli lives have actually been lost,so why the urging was to both sides was not immediately clear.

The Foreign Minister also feared increased instability in the Middle East as a result of the United States moving its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

“I am concerned that the USA’s decision to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel will contribute to increased instability in the region, and make it more difficult to get the parties to the negotiating table. Our concerns have been clearly communicated to US authorities,” said Søreide.

