Søreide Expels Russisk Diplomat

The Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs reports to USA’s Cable News Network (CNN) that it will expel a Russian diplomat from Oslo’s Russian Embassy in reply

to what British intelligence reports as a poison attack carried out by Russia early March, 2018 in Salisbury, England against a former Russian spy.

Norwegian Foreign Minister Ine Eriksen Søreide (H) states: ‘The use of a nerve agent in Salisbury, England is a very serious matter. This was the first chemical attack on European soil since WWII and such an incident must have consequences. (With this diplomatic expulsion) Norway standswith her neighbors, allies & partners in declaring our formal condemnation.’

Russia has remained steadfast in denying any involvement.

Norway’s expulsion of Russia’s diplomat comes as direct, formal response to British intelligence indicating that the gas attack in Salisbury, England

against retired Russian double-agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter last March 4th, was orchestrated by Russia.

21 NATIONS STRONG

Norway now joins 20 other nations in the largest, collective expulsion of alleged Russian intelligence officers from western countries in history;

collaborating with the United States, most NATO nations, most EU nations, and with the Nordic nations in taking formal, diplomatic action against Russia.

The victim, Sergei Skripal, 66, was granted UK refuge after a 2010 ‘spy swap’ between the U.S. and Russia. He and 33 yr. daughter, Yulia, remain critically

ill and on life support after apparently both being poisoned with the chemical weapon Novichok.

RUSSIAN DENIALS

Newly re-elected Russian president Vladimir Putin and the Kremlin have denied involvement with the British poisoning, stating that Russia has destroyed any

chemical weapons that it may have had, and further, firmly denying that there ever was a state-sponsored manufacture of toxin Novichok within Russia.

Skripal and his daughter remain unconscious under artificial life support.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today