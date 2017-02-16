Søreide: – We must have nerves of steel

Defense Minister Ine Eriksen Søreide believes that it is obvious that the political situation is different after Donald Trump took over as president of the United States.

– I think we in the Norwegian political debate has understood that the world is changed.

I do not think it goes one lecture I hold or one debate I participate in where I do not speak about that both the security situation and the political situation is much more unpredictable than before, says Søreide to news agency NTB.

She emphasizes that this is not only due to Trump, but also Russia’s actions in Ukraine, the conflicts in the Middle East and North Africa and the growth of right parties in Europe.

Regarding Trump and the United States, she warns nevertheless against hasty actions.

– We must have nerves of steel. We must wait and see how policy is formulated. We stand for the line we have stood for, and we communicate with Americans and others about it, says Søreide.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today