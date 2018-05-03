Søreide: No Helping Assad

War-torn Syria is showing signs of stabilizing. Monday, April 30th, Storting heard ministerial declaration addressing potential calls of Norwegian participation with any near-future reconstruction efforts within Syria & Iraq.

Foreign Minister Ine Eriksen Søreide (H) addressed the issue of Norway potentially contributing to Syrian reconstruction, declaring before Storting; “It is unacceptable (for Norway) to provide assistance for reconstruction in Syria.’ –

“Norway & Western nations have mutually agreed not to contribute in any fashion to reconstruction efforts within Syria before a credible and inclusive political transition process is under way.’ –

“We intend to thwart the Syrian regime from potentially diverting intended humanitarian funds into supporting their own political infrastructure. Norway has long emphasized that Assad can not be part of a long-term solution.’ –

“Cruel war-crimes have been committed during the 7 year war in Syria. It’s important that those responsible for such crimes be held responsible for their actions.” – concluded Minister Søreide.

More than 13 million people need humanitarian aid in Syria. Over five million of these are children.

Norway does intend to contribute and help facilitate projects that seek to find evidence in Syria of international humanitarian & human rights law violations.

Peter Maurer of the Red Cross told reporters yesterday, May 2nd in Geneva that the Syrian conflict appears to be entering a new phase, with fewer “big battles” and with more of a sense of normalcy for displaced Syrian’s after 7 years of real devastation.

“The Syria of today is different than the Syria of 2 years ago,” said Maurer.

The Syrian Civil War is an ongoing multi-sided armed conflict fought primarily between the government of President Bashar al-Assad and opposing rebel forces. The Syrian unrest began during the 2011 Arab Spring and escalated after protests calling for Assad’s removal were suppressed with brute force, almost 8 years ago.

© NTB scanpix / #Norway Today