Søreide: ‘No U.S./Norway Partnership in Syria’

International law forbids poison gas-attacks upon civilians. Syria’s alleged poison gas-attacks upon the city of Douma last Saturday, April 7th, has brought forth universal diplomatic condemnations. The United States and others are now warning of military avenues being weighed to squelch the illegal atrocities being waged upon Syria’s suffering civilians.

Late last night, April 12th, Syria’s ally Russia moved troops & equipment into Douma and established military positions throughout the city. Both the U.S. & France have postured the military option of using deadly rocket launches upon Syrian positions, but this new Russian occupation of Douma casts doubt upon proposed possible Western military actions.

With possible war-sabers rattling, Foreign Minister Ine Eriksen Søreide (H) issued statement yesterday that Norway hasn’t been asked to join Western allies within any scenario of possible military action against Syria’s military.

Norwegian News Agency posts Minister Søreide’s statement of Norway’s exclusion from possible Western military retaliations against Syria; ‘Thus far, there’s been no diplomatic request for Norway becoming a military partner in any action against Syria.’, adding that Norway’s military involvement within a potential Western military move against Syria isn’t a topical issue.

Germany’s Prime Minister Merkel gave statement yesterday that Germany sees no indication of participating within a Western military action against Syria, saying that although Germany won’t offer military support to a Western action, she thinks it essential to send signal to Syria’s government that using illegal chemical weapons is unacceptable.

The U.S./France report having evidence of Syria’s government using chemical weapons upon Douma. Syria denies the accusation.

Russia’s ambassador to Lebanon publicly threatened that Russia ‘s military will be used to repel any Western military action against Syria, ether by striking back against incoming Western missiles or striking back at Western launch sites.

Russian Ambassador to Lebanon Alexander Zasypkin gave statement upon Hezbollah’s al-Manar TV, saying (in Arabic); ‘If there’s an American rocket strike,then…the missiles will be downed and even the sources from where the missiles were fired (will be targeted).’

When asked if Russia and the U.S. would be fighting each other, Ambassador Zasypkin said that such an event was not possible and “…should be ruled out.Therefore, we (Russia) are ready to hold negotiations (with the West.)”

Tuesday, April 10th, Russia and the U.S. dueled each other within the U.N.Security Council, with Russia blocking a call for international investigation of alleged chemical weapons use upon Syrian civilians.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today