Søreide Pledges NOK 170M to Yemen

Tuesday, March 3rd, at a conference held in Geneva, Switzerland, Norway’s Foreign Minister Ine Eriksen Søreide (H) pledged Norway’s commitment of NOK 170M towards emergency humanitarian efforts within Yemen, joining 40 countries in pledging financial remedy to the war-ravaged country’s unfolding catastrophe.

Minister Søreide gave statement: ‘This (Yemen) is the world’s worst humanitarian crisis at the moment and it’s absolutely essential that Yemeni civilians receive protection and access to humanitarian relief. Norway was among the largest (monetary) contributors to Yemen’s need in 2017, and I’m pleased that we’ll maintain a high level of aid in 2018.’

The Summit, co-hosted by the United Nations (UN), Sweden and Switzerland heard UN pleas for € 2.1B towards relief within Yemen and providing immediate catastrophic relief to 20 million souls.

The Summit heard Saudi Arabia & United Arab Emirates pledge € 930M.

Saudi Arabia has been leading a military coalition in Yemen fighting Houthi rebels since 2015, with the civil turmoil causing widespread food shortages and deadly, rolling outbreaks of cholera.

The UN labels the situation within Yemen as the world’s worst humanitarian crisis and tallies 22 million souls needing critical aid and 8 million facing famine.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today